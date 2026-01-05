Zelenskyy makes new personnel decisions in the SSU: some special services reassigned

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a number of personnel changes in the Security Service of Ukraine. The relevant decrees were published on the president's website.

According to Zelenskyy's decisions, the following changes have taken place in the SSU:

→ major general Oleksandr Poklad was promoted to first deputy head of the special service, losing the position of mere deputy (Poklad is considered one of the country's strongest counterintelligence officers, but some of LIGA.net's interlocutors noted that he is accused of involvement in conflicts with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, use of brutal methods, and closeness to the Office of the president. – Ed.);

→ major Andriy Tupikov was appointed deputy head of the SSU; at the same time, he was dismissed from the post of head of the agency's Counterintelligence Department, which he had held since late 2024;

→ brigadier general Denys Kylymnyk, who also headed the Anti-Terrorist Center at the special service, became another deputy head of the SSU;

→ major general Serhiy Andrushchenko, who had held these positions since July 2021, lost his posts of deputy and head of the Anti-Terrorist Center;

→ brigadier general Serhiy Naumyuk loses his post as deputy head of the SSU, appointed in May 2023;

→ major general Oleksandr Dubrovin, appointed in July 2012, lost the position of Head of the SSU Military Counterintelligence Department.