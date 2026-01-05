"Malyuk was able to establish the mechanism". What the Rada says about the resignation and interim head of the SSU

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: Office of the President)

Resignation lieutenant general Vasyl Malyuk does not mean weakening of the Security Service of Ukraine, said MP from the Servants of the people Yegor Chernev. At the same time, his colleague from the Voices Solomiya Bobrovska called the arrival of a younger generation of officers to the management of the special service a chance for change. This was stated by members of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security for text LIGA.net.

"During his tenure, Malyuk managed to set up the mechanism so that it worked clearly and efficiently. He will be replaced by a person from the same system who understands how it works, what needs to be improved and what needs to be left behind (we are talking about the acting head of the SSU, head of the Alpha special forces, Major General Yevhen Khmara – Ed.

Bobrovska noted that the SSU was headed by a person with values and combat experience from the younger generation. In her opinion, the special service and its combat wing will definitely benefit from this.

According to the MP, Khmara "has a statehood position and principles, he is uncompromising in matters of war."

However, the politician noted that the main function of the SSU is counterintelligence, and therefore it is not only about destroying the occupiers at the front and outside Ukraine, but also inside the country, and this is not just combat work.

"This is primarily counterintelligence support for all areas of state activity (including military), the fight against sabotage and subversion, and the protection of state secrets. I doubt whether he [Khmara] will be ready to carry out the unpleasant political part of the SSU's work, which concerns both the economy and orders from the Office. I want to believe that he will not be comfortable in this direction," she added.