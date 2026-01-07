In Lviv, hospitals and all municipal electric transport were cut off from electricity

Sadovyi said that the government had changed the approach to determining the criticality of enterprises – and now hospitals, trams and trolleybuses in Lviv are without power

Photo: Lvivelektrotrans

In Lviv, since the night of January 7, some hospitals and all public electric transport have been cut off from electricity. This was stated by the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi .

"This happened because the government changed its approach to determining the criticality of enterprises. That is, now artificial respiration devices, trams and trolleybuses have to work according to shutdown schedules. This is nonsense!" he wrote .

Sadovyi noted that starting tonight, the city is forced to work according to a new schedule, so hospitals and electric transport are now included in the usual groups of outages.

"Since this morning I have been trying to contact members of the Cabinet of Ministers to immediately correct this mistake. We are currently urgently planning an alternative way to boost the operation of electric transport on the routes," he added .