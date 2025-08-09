SBU strikes with drones at "Shahed" storage terminal in Tatarstan – video

On the morning of August 9, long-range drones from the SBU's Special Operations Center A hit a logistics hub in the Republic of Tatarstan where Russians store finished drones. This was reported to by the SBU press service.

The warehouse, located in the village of Kzyl-Yul, also stored foreign components for "shaheds".

The video that went viral on social media shows SBU drones hitting the building of the logistics hub directly. A fire broke out after the explosion, and other consequences are currently unknown.

Warning: Video contains foul language!

"The SBU continues its consistent work on demilitarization of Russian military facilities deep in the enemy's rear. Storage warehouses for "shaheds", which the enemy uses to terrorize Ukraine every night, are one of the legitimate military targets. Each such successful special operation reduces the enemy's ability to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine," the SBU said .

The distance from Ukraine to the point of impact is about 1300 kilometers.