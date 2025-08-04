SBU drones shoot down five Russian fighters at airfield in occupied Crimea

A Su-30SM aircraft is completely destroyed as a result of a Defense Forces attack on the Saki airfield

An airfield in occupied Crimea (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ukraine's Security Service drones hit five Russian fighter jets at the Saki airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, destroying one plane completely. About this said SBU press service.

On the night of Monday, August 4, SBU drones attacked the Saki airfield, which is a key Russian airbase for operations in the Black Sea.

As a result of the strike on the territory of the airfield, an aviation weapons depot was hit. A Su-30SM aircraft was completely destroyed and another damaged. Three Su-24 aircraft were also damaged.

The SBU noted that the occupiers suffered significant losses. After all, only one Su-30SM aircraft can cost an average of $35-50 million.

As a result of the special operation, an aviation weapons depot was also damaged on the territory of the airfield.

On the night of August 2, SBU drones hit the airfield storage of "shaheds" in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia.

Also that night, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea, particularly in Feodosia.