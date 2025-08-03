Ukrainian Military Intelligence declassified documents of a Russian submarine – photo

The nuclear submarine "Prince Pozharsky" only began its combat patrol in July

The Borei-A class submarine "Prince Vladimir" (Photo: Russian source)

Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence reported / announced / notified / informed / said, that its specialists obtained classified internal documentation about the strategic nuclear submarine K-555 "Prince Pozharsky".

The submarine belongs to the Project 955A Borei-A class, which is one of the key elements of the so-called nuclear triad of the Kremlin.

The following documents have been obtained by the Ukrainian military intelligence:

← detailed lists of the submarine crew's personnel, including information on positions, qualifications, and level of physical fitness;

← combat instructions for the crew;

← combat scheme of the ship, diagrams of survivability support systems and organizational structure of the crew;

← crew assignments in cabins and bunks, instructions for transferring the wounded and cargo, procedures during towing, and other job descriptions;

← engineering documentation, in particular, a report on the inspection of the deformed radio buoy, indicating the members of the commission and the companies that participated in the inspection.

The scouts also obtained an excerpt from the ship's logbook of the "Pozharsky". This document regulates the daily combat and routine operation of the vessel.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the "Prince Pozharsky" was only included in the 31st submarine division of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy on July 24, 2025. Its permanent base is the city of Gadzhiyevo in the Murmansk Oblast.

The Russian dictator personally accepted the submarine into combat duty. Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that the information obtained by intelligence allows us to identify the features and technical limitations not only of the "Knyaz Pozharsky," but also of other submarines of Project 955A, which are "critically important for maintaining the imperial myth of the aggressor state."

Project 955A Borei-A submarines have 16 launch tubes for R-30 Bulava-30 intercontinental ballistic missiles, each of which can carry up to 10 warheads.