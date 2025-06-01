Russian strategic airfields hit by FPV drones launched from trucks – source

The SSU prepared special operation for a year and a half – thanks to it, 41 Russian strategic aircraft were hit, said the LIGA.net interlocutor

Illustrative photo: SBU

Russian strategic aviation airfields were hit by the Security Service of Ukraine using FPV drones launched from trucks, a source in the security service told LIGA.net.

According to him, the SSU had been preparing the "Web" special operation for a year and a half – thanks to it, it was possible to hit 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft.

The operation was supervised by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally, and the plan was implemented by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Malyuk, and the team of the special service, the interlocutor explained.

Later he provided a photo with Malyuk during the operation.

The photos in front of the SSU chief show five airfields (previously, four airbases were reportedly hit). The Russian opposition media outlet The Insider suggests that the fifth airfield in the photo is "Ukrainka" in the Amur region. Russian media outlets claim that a truck exploded near it and publish a video, allegedly from the scene, but there is no other confirmation yet.

The photo also shows cards with a diagram of which parts of the Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 should be hit by drones:

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor in the SSU

The interlocutor noted that this operation was extremely complex from a logistical point of view: first, the SSU transported FPV drones to Russia, and later, mobile wooden houses.

What are FPV drones? These are unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with the First Person View (FPV) function. FPV mode is a function of transmitting video in real time using a camera installed in the front of the UAV. Such drones are used as kamikazes to destroy enemy targets.



The videos previously shared by the interlocutor show how the SSU controls drones and carries out objective control in real time

"Later, on the territory of the Russian Federation, drones were hidden under the roofs of houses, already placed on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs of the houses were opened remotely, and the drones flew to strike Russian bombers," the insider explained.

He emphasized that the people who participated in this special operation have been in Ukraine for a long time: "So, if the Putin regime demonstratively detains someone, it will be another staging for the domestic audience."

Russian resources are already finding the "culprits" A video of a truck driver allegedly strangled by Russians is already circulating online: the footage shows the body of a man with a rope around his neck lying next to a stretcher, with security forces and a heavy truck standing next to him. LIGA.net is not publishing this recording for ethical reasons and because it cannot confirm its authenticity.

The interviewee also provided photos of both the drones and the same houses:

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor in the SSU

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor in the SSU

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor in the SSU

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor in the SSU

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor in the SSU

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor in the SSU

The fact that the drones were launched from trucks was also confirmed by local Russian resources, which posted relevant videos. The occupiers claim that after the launch, the trucks caught fire, which was also recorded (the video contains foul language, 18+).