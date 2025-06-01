Over 40 Russian aircraft damaged in Russia as a result of SSU special operation – source, video

Among the affected aircraft are strategic bombers and a long-range reconnaissance aircraft.

Tu-95 (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a large-scale special operation to destroy enemy bomber aircraft in the Russian rear. At least 40 aircraft were damaged as a result of the UAV attack. This was reported to LIGA.net by an SSU source.

Among the aircraft that were hit were the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Tu-95 strategic missile bomber, and the Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range strategic missile bomber.

According to a LIGA.net source, the attack took place at the Belaya long-range military airbase in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation.

The special operation, led by the head of the SSU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, was called "Web".

According to the interlocutor, enemy aircraft have previously suffered losses of over $2 billion.

UPDATED AT 2:40 PM. As LIGA.net was told by an SSU source, the Security Service struck four Russian military air bases at once, including Belaya, Diaghilev, Olenya, and Ivanovo.

"Thanks to Malyuk, the Russian Federation has now understood the true meaning of the word 'demilitarization,'" the source added.