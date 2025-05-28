SBU drones attack missile factory near Moscow – source

The Raduga plant, among other things, produces X-101/555, X-69, and X-59MK missiles

Raduga plant (Illustrative photo: resources of the occupiers)

On the night of May 28, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit the strategic enterprise Raduga, which manufactures cruise missiles, outside Moscow..

This was reported by a source in the SBU LIGA.net

According to him, the drones were able to bypass Russian air defense and hit the assembly and equipment shops of the enterprise, which are currently on fire.

It is noted that the Raduga plant named after Berezniak is a strategic enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex, located in the city of Dubna, 130 km north of Moscow. It is a part of the Tactical Missile Defense Corporation .

The plant produces air-to-air, air-to-ground, and surface-to-surface cruise missiles. In particular, missiles X-101/555, X-69, X-59MK, which Russia is using to fire at Ukraine.

"The SBU continues to surgically target key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex whose products are used as weapons in the war against Ukraine. The SBU drone sanctions against the technological rear of the Russian army will continue," an informed SBU source said .