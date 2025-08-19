Trump asks Orbán why he doesn't let Ukraine into EU – Bloomberg

The partners asked the US president to force the Hungarian ally to stop opposing Ukraine's accession to the EU, media sources said

Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS/EPA)

On August 18, the head of the US Donald Trump called Viktor Orbán after talks with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to discuss why the Hungarian prime minister is blocking Ukraine's accession to the European Union, writes Bloomberg citing informed sources.

They said that the call to Orbán was the result of discussions between Trump and a group of European leaders, who at one point asked the US president to use his influence on the Hungarian prime minister to force the right-wing populist to stop oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"Orbán, a close Trump ally, is widely seen as an inspiration for the US president’s Make America Great Again movement and right-wing populists around the world. He’s been a constant thorn in the EU’s side, taking his country in an authoritarian direction. Hungary has consistently given Russia diplomatic cover and protection against EU sanctions, while obstructing aid to Ukraine," Bloomberg notes.

According to media reports, in the context of a peaceful settlement, Trump made calls to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which later publicly announced, and Orbán, the latter after the partners held an additional unscheduled meeting in the Oval Office.

Orbán did not confirm the call, and a spokesperson for his office did not respond to a request for comment. During the press conference, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt refused to answer, whether the Hungarian capital Budapest is being considered as a venue for a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

According to the results of European Council meeting on August 19, Orbán wrote on Facebook: "It has been confirmed that Ukraine's membership in the EU is not a guarantee of security, so linking membership and security guarantees is unnecessary and dangerous."