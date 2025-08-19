"Only leaders". Negotiations between Zelenskyy, Trump and Europe resume in the Oval Office

All leaders are participating, as in the previous meeting, said the spokesman for the head of Ukraine

Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA

Meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump and European partners are over, but all the politicians are still in place. This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian president Serhiy Nykyforov. Later, the negotiations resumed in a closer circle.

"The meeting is over, but the leaders remain in the White House to continue negotiations, possibly in a different format," the official said.

UPDATE at 00:22. After a break, at the Oval Office was resumed negotiations in the "leaders only" format, Nykyforov said. According to him, all the leaders are participating, just like during the previous meeting.

Earlier, the German tabloid BILD said that Trump interrupted talks with Europeans to call the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after which the meeting was to continue.