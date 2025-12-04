Russia is changing tactics, infantry has started to work much more – Ukrainian Armed Forces officer

Weather conditions make it difficult to use drones at the front, so infantry is being actively engaged

Molfar (Photo: Yulia Kochetova)

In the Pokrovske and Novopalivske directions, the Russians have changed their tactics – due to weather conditions, infantry is being used more. About this in the commentary LIGA.net said Rubak, commander of the 150th separate reconnaissance and strike battalion, codenamed "Molfar," whose unit operates in these areas.

According to him, the enemy continues to make active attempts to climb or fly into the rear of the Defense Forces and cut off logistics. However, due to rain and fog, it is difficult for Russians to operate drones at the front.

"That's why they changed their tactics a bit and now infantry units are working much more. Tracking the movement of personnel and even equipment in this weather is not an easy task," says Molfar.

According to him, fiber optics remain one of the most important components on the battlefield, even in cloudy weather. It allows "to hit targets quite accurately". However, for every action there is a counteraction, the military emphasizes.

"The more actively fiber is used in a particular area, the faster it will be cut. If it is very effective, it must be countered by both our side and theirs," said an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.