Myrnohrad is almost completely surrounded, rotation is impossible – sources in the marines
The city of Myrnohrad in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region is almost completely surrounded by Russian troops. The enemy is using a lot of guided aerial bombs, and the situation in the area is extremely difficult..
This was reported by two interlocutors in the 38th Separate Marine BrigadeLIGA.net
According to the military, logistical routes to Myrnohrad are currently very difficult, and supplies are carried out exclusively by ground robotic systems and drones.
The movement of equipment and vehicles has long been impossible: every physical movement, especially in vehicles, is usually accompanied by an ambush and fire contact with the enemy. This makes it impossible to rotate people.
The isthmus near Rivne and between the Rodynske and Krasnyi Estuaries to Pokrovsk has to be held by additional forces. Russians are pressing from all sides.
According to one of the interlocutors, in order to maintain control over the isthmus, it is necessary to support a separate additional unit that will hold it and will be able to relieve at least some of the logistics and rotations. However, this is not being done today.
At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the troops continue to hold certain areas both in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as well as block the enemy's attempts to amass assault infantry groups and move around these settlements.
He held a meeting with the commanders of troop groups, corps, brigades, regiments and individual battalions, during which "they clarified the issues of coordinated use, ensuring the advancement and timely replacement of units.".
"To ensure the sustainability of defense, a number of decisions have been made on combat management, interaction and comprehensive support of the forces and means involved. In this context, a special role is played by the organization of additional logistics routes, timely medical evacuation, as well as counter-battery and countering enemy UAVs," added Syrskyi .
- on December 3, a senior NATO official claimed that Myrnohrad was almost completely surrounded. Ukrainian troops are likely still conducting defensive operations inside the city, and the only supply corridor to Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk in the west is now severely disrupted, with the Ukrainian armed forces relying on drone drops, which is becoming increasingly difficult due to unfavorable weather conditions.
- At the same time, the "Vostok" military group stated that the elimination of Russian occupiers on the outskirts of Myrnohrad continues and additional routes to Pokrovsk are being organized.
