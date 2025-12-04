Myrnohrad is almost completely surrounded, rotation is impossible – sources in the marines

It is no longer possible to get to Myrnohrad with equipment or cars, the enemy is pressing from all sides, LIGA.net interlocutors say

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The city of Myrnohrad in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region is almost completely surrounded by Russian troops. The enemy is using a lot of guided aerial bombs, and the situation in the area is extremely difficult..

This was reported by two interlocutors in the 38th Separate Marine Brigade

According to the military, logistical routes to Myrnohrad are currently very difficult, and supplies are carried out exclusively by ground robotic systems and drones.

The movement of equipment and vehicles has long been impossible: every physical movement, especially in vehicles, is usually accompanied by an ambush and fire contact with the enemy. This makes it impossible to rotate people.

The isthmus near Rivne and between the Rodynske and Krasnyi Estuaries to Pokrovsk has to be held by additional forces. Russians are pressing from all sides.

According to one of the interlocutors, in order to maintain control over the isthmus, it is necessary to support a separate additional unit that will hold it and will be able to relieve at least some of the logistics and rotations. However, this is not being done today.

The situation around Myrnohrad (Map: DeepState)

At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the troops continue to hold certain areas both in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as well as block the enemy's attempts to amass assault infantry groups and move around these settlements.

He held a meeting with the commanders of troop groups, corps, brigades, regiments and individual battalions, during which "they clarified the issues of coordinated use, ensuring the advancement and timely replacement of units.".

"To ensure the sustainability of defense, a number of decisions have been made on combat management, interaction and comprehensive support of the forces and means involved. In this context, a special role is played by the organization of additional logistics routes, timely medical evacuation, as well as counter-battery and countering enemy UAVs," added Syrskyi .