"For him to die": Zelensky wished Merry Christmas and voiced the main wish of Ukrainians – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the evening of December 24, congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas. During the video message he voiced one of the most cherished wishes of all Ukrainians.

"Today, we all have the same dream and wish for the same thing. "For him to die" – everyone will say about themselves, but when we turn to God, of course, we ask for more, we ask for peace for Ukraine," the President noted.

He called the Russians "godless," recalling massive shelling on December 23, during which Russia used hundreds of "Shaheds," "Daggers" and other weapons. This is done by those who have absolutely nothing to do with Christianity and anything human, Zelensky said.

Along with you, he called Christmas Eve a unique time that has its own special spirit and magic. This holiday is about all Ukrainians, about everything that makes them Ukrainian. It is about love for your home, roots and traditions.

"It is happiness when the whole family gathers at the table. When we finally met, we hugged each other and asked each other: how are you? All this has always been an integral part of our Christmas. But in the fourth year of the full-scale war for independence, they are trying to take all this away," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that it doesn't matter whether Ukrainians are at a distance or in person, they are always together. And no one can take away this feeling. It is what gives us hope and helps us to hold on.

And despite all the troubles that Russia has brought, it is not able to bomb or occupy the most important thing – the Ukrainian heart, faith in each other and unity, the president noted. According to him, it is not bright illuminations that bring joy to Ukrainians, but simply light – the light inside everyone.

"In the skies of Kyiv, Zakarpattia, Odesa or Kupiansk – wherever they are, Ukrainians are together today. They celebrate Christmas on the same date as one big family," Zelensky said.