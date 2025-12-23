Pope saddened by Russia's refusal to cease fire on Christmas Day – calls to respect this day
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
The Pope Leo XIV said that he feels "very sad" that Russia has abandoned the Christmas ceasefire at the front in Ukraine. He said this while speaking to journalists near his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, transmits Vatican news.
Episkom once again called for the cessation of hostilities.
"I am very saddened by the fact that Russia has apparently refused to comply with the ceasefire request. I once again call on people of good will to respect at least Christmas as a day of peace," he said.
The Pope expressed hope that the Russians would listen and that "world peace" would come for at least 24 hours. He also spoke about the Middle East, saying that a peace agreement should "move forward."
- on December 15, the German Chancellor said that the allies would ask the Russian leadership to stop fighting for the Christmas period. He expressed hope that Putin and his associates there are "remnants of humanity" and they will not terrorize people on holidays.
- In Poland recognized as "unlikely" russia's agreement to cease hostilities for the holidays. Soon after, the Kremlin actually said that it did not support this idea, fearing Ukraine's rearmament.
- on December 22, President Zelensky warned about the risk massive Russian attacks on December 23-25.
