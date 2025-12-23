Leo XIV calls for "world peace" for at least 24 hours on Christmas Day

The Pope Leo XIV said that he feels "very sad" that Russia has abandoned the Christmas ceasefire at the front in Ukraine. He said this while speaking to journalists near his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, transmits Vatican news.

Episkom once again called for the cessation of hostilities.

"I am very saddened by the fact that Russia has apparently refused to comply with the ceasefire request. I once again call on people of good will to respect at least Christmas as a day of peace," he said.

The Pope expressed hope that the Russians would listen and that "world peace" would come for at least 24 hours. He also spoke about the Middle East, saying that a peace agreement should "move forward."