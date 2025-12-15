Allies will ask Russia for a truce for Christmas: Maybe there are remnants of humanity – Merz

Russia has been terrorizing civilians in recent days, Europe wants to agree on a truce for a few days during Christmas

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz (Photo: OP)

Allies will ask Russia to stop fighting at least for Christmas. About said german Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a conference with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

He noted that on December 14-15, the United States, Ukraine, and European representatives developed a number of proposals that will be submitted to the Russian side. There are no guarantees that a ceasefire will be achieved by Christmas (December 25), but "the ball is on the Russian table."

"I don't know if they (the Russians) will use this time. We will do everything, appeal to the Russians and the government to stop the fighting at least for Christmas," Mertz said.

He noted that in recent days and months, the Russian war against Ukraine has been destroying exclusively civilians: kindergartens and schools – it is terror.

"Perhaps the Russian government has remnants of humanity and can leave people alone for at least a few days during Christmas. And maybe this will be the beginning of constructive, sober negotiations that will lead to lasting peace in Ukraine," Mertz summarized