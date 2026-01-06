Leonid Volkov (Photo: STEPHANIE LECOCQ / EPA)

Lithuania may consider revoking the residence permit of Russian "oppositionist" Leonid Volkov. This was stated by Rokas Pukinkas, Chief Advisor to the Department of Migration, reports Delfi media.

The official said that his office had appealed to the State Security Department regarding Volkov, who lives in Lithuania. According to Pukinkas, after receiving a response from the special service, the question of revoking the Russian's temporary status may arise.

The day before, Anna Tiron, a political representative of the Russian Volunteer Corps (a unit of Russians fighting on the side of Ukraine) published screenshots of correspondence with Volkov from December 29.

In his correspondence, he rejoiced at the "death" of RVC commander Denys Kapustin (White Rex): "For once, denazification really happened. A Nazi who, by his very existence, was a gift for Kremlin propaganda, has died. Who, with his clownish "corps", solved the murky tasks of a vile village political strategist Budanov".

Volkov also expressed hope that Kapustin's associates would be killed and wanted the former head of the Presidential Office to be imprisoned Andriy Yermak, Mykhailo Podoliak, an employee of the OP, and then head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) Budanov, who later became the head of the Office.

Two days before this correspondence, the RVC stated about Kapustin's death at the front. However, on January 1, the military intelligence reported that his death was staged, and that the $500,000 allocated by the Russian Federation for his "liquidation" went to help the defenders.

Volkov was an associate of the politician Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison in February 2024. In Ukraine, Navalny was "known" for his scandalous statement in 2014 that Russian-occupied Crimea not a "sausage sandwich"to turn it back and forth.