Russian Volunteer Corps commander Kapustin killed in Zaporizhzhya sector

Denys Kapustin (Photo: Wikipedia)

On Saturday, December 27, the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps Denis Kapustin (WhiteRex), who is fighting on the side of Ukraine as part of the Defense Forces, was killed at the front. About this it says in a statement by the RDC.

According to volunteers, Kapustin was killed today in the Zaporizhzhya sector while performing a combat mission.

According to preliminary information, the soldier was killed by an FPV drone.

"All the details will be announced later, as the details of the incident are being established," the RDC noted.

REFERENCE The RDC is fighting on the side of Ukraine and consists mainly of Russian citizens who oppose the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The unit declares its goal to fight the Russian authorities and bring the war to the territory of the Russian Federation, positioning itself as an anti-Putin movement. Kapustin was one of the founders and public representatives of the RDC.

The RDC takes part in combat operations in different parts of the frontline. In particular, in August, the RDC and volunteers stopped the attempt russian breakthrough in the Donetsk region and prevented the enemy from entering the Dnipropetrovs'k region.