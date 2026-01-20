Russia launches cruise missiles at Ukraine

The aggressor state attacked with drones and ballistic missiles during the night and launched cruise missiles in the morning

Tu-95 (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On the morning of January 20, Russia attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Throughout the night, the aggressor state fired on Ukraine with combat drones, including a hit in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, which injured one person. The attack resulted in interruptions of electricity and water supply on the left bank of the capital.

In Zaporizhzhia, a blast wave and debris damaged a private house at night and started a fire. Preliminary, no one was injured, reported head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov.

The Air Force also reported ballistic missiles fired at night toward Kyiv, Dnipro, and Vinnytsia region.

At 03:50, the military reported the departure of a Russian Tu-95MS from Olenia, and after 06:00 cruise missiles began to be spotted in Ukrainian airspace, heading for Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and other regions.

At the same time, Russians continue to launch drones.