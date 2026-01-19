Russia strikes at homes, energy and gas infrastructure in Odesa region – photos

Russia strikes at homes, energy and gas infrastructure in Odesa region – photossupplemented
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the night of January 19, Russians once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones. There are damages to residential, energy and gas infrastructure, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper.
One person injured in Russian strikes.
A drone hit a high-rise building in Odesa district. Two apartments, the building's facade, glazing, and private vehicles parked nearby were damaged.
In addition, damage was recorded on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility.
Head of Odesa MVA Serhiy Lysak reported that residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the city as a result of the night attack.
Blast wave smashes windows of commercial premises and car dealership.
- With the onset of cold weather, Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure.
- On January 14, Zelenskyy said that due to Russian strikes and cold snap in the Ukrainian energy sector, a state of emergency would be introduced.
- In the context of the energy emergency, police will work in a reinforced mode. The Interior Ministry has increased the number of patrols, in particular at night.
Comments (0)