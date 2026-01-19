Russia strikes at homes, energy and gas infrastructure in Odesa region – photos

After another Russian strike, there are consequences in Odesa and the region. The aggressor state has once again hit the energy and gas infrastructure

Photo: SES

On the night of January 19, Russians once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones. There are damages to residential, energy and gas infrastructure, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper.

One person injured in Russian strikes.

A drone hit a high-rise building in Odesa district. Two apartments, the building's facade, glazing, and private vehicles parked nearby were damaged.

In addition, damage was recorded on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility.

Head of Odesa MVA Serhiy Lysak reported that residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the city as a result of the night attack.

Blast wave smashes windows of commercial premises and car dealership.

Photo: Telegram Lysak

Photo: Telegram Lysak

Photo: Telegram Lysak