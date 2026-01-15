Russians destroy a large power facility in Kharkiv – 400,000 people without electricity and heat

Russians destroy a large power facility in Kharkiv – 400,000 people without electricity and heatupdated
Russians destroyed a large energy facility in Kharkiv, wrote mayor Igor Terekhov.
"The enemy has destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility. The emergency response headquarters is working 24/7, with emergency services and specialized specialists on site. We are doing our best to minimize the consequences of enemy strikes and keep the situation under control," he said.
According to official, the authorities have been preparing for "various scenarios" and are now "acting clearly and responsibly."
Other details are still unknown.
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about the movement of three high-speed Russian targets towards Kharkiv at 14:38, 14:57 and 15:02.
At 14:43, the mayor wrote about the occupiers' attacks on the suburbs of Kharkiv.
UPDATED. In Kharkiv, 400,000 people were left without heating and electricity, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video with a conversation with the NATO secretary general Mark Rutte.
Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov reported that all relevant services had been put on high alert after another Russian attack on the energy sector.
"We are currently investigating the extent of the damage and the consequences of the strikes. There are scheduled power outages in Kharkiv and the region. We are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible," the official wrote at 17:16.
- On January 15, president Zelenskyy said that the situation in Kyiv with energy and heat supply after the Russian attacks remained difficult, and that the processes in the capital will be supervised by the Cabinet of Ministers.
- The absence of heat, water or electricity can now be reported to the line 112.
Comments (0)