Police increase the number of patrols during the energy emergency

Law enforcers to work harder in the context of the energy emergency caused by Russian shelling

Police (Photo: Depositphotos)

Police will work in an emergency mode in the energy sector. About reported Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has increased the number of police patrols that will be on duty, particularly at night. The main tasks of police officers:

→ maintaining public order, preventing theft and other offenses;

→ preventing threats to people and critical infrastructure;

→ airborne alarm notification if the stationary systems are down due to a prolonged power outage;

→ informing citizens and providing necessary assistance.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urged citizens not to leave their homes at night unless necessary and to have their documents with them.

Law enforcement also reminded about the ban on photographing and filming the work of air defense, critical infrastructure, military facilities, and other places important for security.

On January 14, 2026, Zelenskyy stated that due to Russian attacks and cold snap in the Ukrainian energy sector will lead to a state of emergency.

In Kyiv, the following were introduced updated rules of curfew after the introduction of the state of emergency in the energy sector.