Movement at night and round-the-clock checkpoints: Kyiv explains new curfew rules

Blackout in Kyiv (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

Kyiv has introduced updated curfew rules following the introduction of a state of emergency in the energy sector due to Russian attacks. About the new rules reported Tymur Tkachenko, head of the military administration of the capital.

"The curfew is not canceled. But there are necessary exceptions for people," he wrote.

The official gave the following details:

→ now during the curfew, you can walk or use private transport (including taxi) to go to the Point of Unbreakability or home (in particular, it is now possible to get to your home if the train is late);

→ The invincibility points can now operate around the clock, meaning both municipal institutions and businesses that are "ready to provide heat, power, communication, water and hot tea."

→ At the same time, patrolling of the city is being intensified, and all decisions are being implemented under the control of the Security Forces.

"That's why you need to have an identity document with you, and those who are liable for military service need to have a military registration document," Tkachenko said.

He added that in parallel, there is a constant inspection of the Points of Resilience: "These should not be formal marks on the map, but actually working places of support for people."

The decision to amend the curfew was made by the Kyiv Defense Council on January 16 to implement the government's order. The latter allows the regions to introduce flexible curfew rules for the period of the energy emergency, explained vice prime minister for Recovery – minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.