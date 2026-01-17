About 100 houses in Kyiv without heat: half of them promised to be restored on January 17

The government commented on the situation with heating in the Ukrainian capital

Photo: Telegram by Oleksiy Kuleba

In Kyiv, 102 residential buildings remain without heat supply, emergency repair works continue. About reported vice prime minister for Recovery – minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

"46 high-rise buildings were left without heating after the massive Russian attack on January 9. Another 56 buildings have localized failures due to severe frosts and worn-out internal systems. The situation is dynamic: crews are fixing the failures in real time," he said.

According to him, most of the houses without heating are currently in Holosiivskyi district, and work is also underway in Shevchenkivskyi district.

The buildings are being warmed up gradually, and the heating is being turned on under constant supervision of specialists to avoid repeated accidents, Kuleba added.

He also announced that on January 17, heat should return to about half of the buildings, and to the rest "in the near future."

"To support people, we are deploying an additional resilience center from the State Emergency Service. The power supply will not be cut off in the houses where heat has not yet been restored," the official said.