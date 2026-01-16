Kyiv will be the first to ease curfew. Government names places that will be open around the clock

Pharmacies, gas stations, and shops will be able to serve as an indestructibility point,

Oleksii Kuleba (Photo: t.me/OleksiiKuleba)

The Government has adopted amendments that allow regions to introduce flexible curfew rules for the period of the energy emergency. About this reported minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba.

The first decision at the community level is expected to be made for Kyiv in the near future.

According to Kuleba, for the duration of the energy emergency, it will be possible to get to the indestructibility points around the clock and without passes. Private vehicles will be allowed if they are heading to an unbreakable point.

As for public transportation, the decision will be made by local authorities based on the security situation.

According to Kuleba, the points of indestructibility can be shops, pharmacies, gas stations, service establishments, and shopping and entertainment centers. But only if they have autonomous power, heating, stable communication, extension cords, and free hot tea.

Businesses that officially perform the function of an invincibility point are given the opportunity to work 24/7, the minister said.

"All decisions are made exclusively through the Kyiv City Defense Council, with the participation of the security forces. There will be no unauthorized decisions on the ground," he emphasized.