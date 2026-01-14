A state of emergency will be introduced in the entire energy sector of Ukraine: Zelenskyy announced new decisions
A state of emergency will be introduced in the Ukrainian energy sector due to Russian attacks and cold weather, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the results of a specialized meeting.
According to him, the officials paid special attention to the situation in Kyiv.
"The consequences of the Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe. Repair crews, energy companies, utilities, and the State Emergency Service continue to work around the clock to restore electricity and heating. Many issues need to be resolved urgently," the president noted.
He reported on such decisions:
→ first, a headquarters will be established to coordinate the situation in Kyiv, and it will operate permanently;
→ in general, the country's energy sector will be subject to a state of emergency;
→ newly appointed first deputy prime minister – minister of Energy Denis Shmyhal will lead the work to "support people and communities in such conditions" and address practical issues;
→ second, the Cabinet members will "maximize the work" with partners to get the necessary equipment and additional support;
→ during this situation, the government will ensure "maximum deregulation" of all processes related to the connection of backup power equipment to the grid;
→ the government is working on a "significant increase" in electricity imports to Ukraine;
→ third, the President instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare revision of the rules regarding curfew during "such extremely cold weather";
→ "people should have maximum opportunities to use support points, and businesses should be able to plan their work taking into account the situation in the power system."
→ Kyiv needs to increase the number of invincibility points and check the current ones;
→ the Ministry of Education and local authorities are expected to proposals for the format of training during this emergency.
- Earlier, Kyiv mayor Klitschko said that the capital was in the most difficult situation in the four years of full-scale war after the massive Russian attacks on January 9 and 13.
Comments (0)