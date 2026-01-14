Curfews to be lifted in some Ukrainian cities – president's address

The head of state announced a decision on curfew to help people and businesses

Blackout in Kyiv (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

Curfews may be lifted in some cities and communities following the introduction of an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy sector due to Russian attacks and cold weather, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

"I have instructed to revise the rules for curfews: during an emergency, we can lift curfews for some cities and communities. Where the security situation allows it, of course," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the relevant proposals should be submitted by members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Lifting the curfew is necessary so that "people can get all the support they need at any time" and so that businesses can plan their work "more rationally."

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced a specialized meeting and announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the energy sector throughout the country (read more here).