Ukraine will allow curfews to be relaxed. But not everywhere

The government will allow to revise some of the prohibitions in force during the curfew

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: Telegram)

Curfews will be relaxed in the territories of the energy emergency zone. About said prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.

It will be allowed during the curfew:

→ movement of private transport.

→ people without passes to be on the streets and in public places, including shopping and entertainment centers that provide the functions of invincibility points, heating points, and support for the vital activity of people and businesses (except for entertainment venues);

→ They should have heating, autonomous power supply, and stable communication.

The emergency response headquarters or regional military administrations may introduce additional easing based on the situation on the ground, the Prime Minister noted.

The territories where these rules will apply will be determined by the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies. The first meeting on this issue will be held on January 16.