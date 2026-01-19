"Pay attention to all air alerts". Zelenskyy warns of threat of massive Russian strike

The head of Ukraine says Russia has prepared for a new attack and is waiting for the right moment

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the threat of new large-scale Russian shelling. The head of state said this in the evening address.

He noted that these days "we need to continue to be very careful," as Moscow has prepared for a massive strike and is waiting for the moment to launch it.

"Please pay attention to all air alerts, and every region should be ready to respond as quickly as possible and support people," Zelenskyy added.

Also on the evening of January 19, the first deputy prime minister – minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi that Moscow is preparing another massive attack against Ukraine's energy sector.

In particular, the Ukrainian official noted, attacks on facilities and networks serving nuclear power plants are possible. Earlier, on January 17, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported about this threat, and the minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha noted that Kyiv informs its partners of such plans and warns them of "potentially catastrophic consequences."