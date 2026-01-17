Intelligence: Russia considers strikes on nuclear power plant substations to force Ukraine's capitulation
Russia is considering striking at substations of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, reported The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).
According to him, in order to force Kyiv to sign unacceptable surrender demands regarding end of the war, Russia is studying the possibility of attacking strategic facilities of Ukraine's energy system. These are substations that transmit electricity and ensure the operation of nuclear power plants.
"As part of its pressure campaign, Moscow also plans to intensify intimidation of European countries and the West in general to deter support for Ukraine, in particular our ability to repel Russia's terrorist air strikes on critical energy infrastructure," the HUR noted.
By destroying or disabling these substations, the occupiers want to separate the NPP power units from the unified energy system of Ukraine so that civilians "will be completely left without electricity and heat," the intelligence explained.
They noted that as of mid-January 2026, the occupiers had reconnoitered 10 relevant critical facilities in nine regions of Ukraine.
"The Kremlin's intentions to attack the substations in order to destroy the generation at Ukrainian NPPs in such a hybrid way once again testify to the genocidal nature of Russia's war against Ukraine," the HUR summarized.
- President Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine's electricity deficit was 7 GW as of January 15. This is almost all the power nuclear power plants on the government-controlled territory.
- In September 2024, the head of state warned that the Russians were preparing to attack three Ukrainian NPPs. At the same time, Ukraine fixed more than 100 drones and missiles flying near nuclear power plants.
