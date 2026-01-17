Intelligence: Russia considers strikes on nuclear power plant substations to force Ukraine's capitulation

The HUR warned that Moscow is studying the possibility of attacking the critical infrastructure that makes nuclear power plants work

Illustrative photo: GUR

Russia is considering striking at substations of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, reported The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

According to him, in order to force Kyiv to sign unacceptable surrender demands regarding end of the war, Russia is studying the possibility of attacking strategic facilities of Ukraine's energy system. These are substations that transmit electricity and ensure the operation of nuclear power plants.

Read also The world in 2026: Project Syndicate opinion leaders on political and economic challenges

"As part of its pressure campaign, Moscow also plans to intensify intimidation of European countries and the West in general to deter support for Ukraine, in particular our ability to repel Russia's terrorist air strikes on critical energy infrastructure," the HUR noted.

By destroying or disabling these substations, the occupiers want to separate the NPP power units from the unified energy system of Ukraine so that civilians "will be completely left without electricity and heat," the intelligence explained.

They noted that as of mid-January 2026, the occupiers had reconnoitered 10 relevant critical facilities in nine regions of Ukraine.

"The Kremlin's intentions to attack the substations in order to destroy the generation at Ukrainian NPPs in such a hybrid way once again testify to the genocidal nature of Russia's war against Ukraine," the HUR summarized.