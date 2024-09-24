Russians preparing to attack three nuclear power plants in Ukraine, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine has information and evidence of this, President Zelenskyy said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President)

Russia is preparing to attack three Ukrainian nuclear power plants, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a session of the United Nations Security Council.

"Now, as we near the third winter of this war, Russia is once again trying to destroy our energy system, and this fall, they’re being even more cynical. They’re preparing to target our nuclear power plants, three of them – we have this information, and we have proof of this," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy warned that if Russia is willing to go this far, it signifies that "nothing you value matters to Moscow."

"This kind of Russian cynicism will keep striking if it’s given any room in the world," the president added.

He further noted that the UN Charter and the Peace Formula leave "no room" for such attacks by Russia, with nuclear security being a key part of the formula. However, Russia has not participated in Ukraine's peace process, has skipped the first peace summit, and has no plans to attend the second one.

