Zelenskyy: Russia using Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear plants

There is a threat of strikes against the nuclear objects, he said

Zaporizhzhia NPP building (Photo by Energoatom)

Russia is using Chinese satellites to monitor Ukrainian nuclear power plants, potentially preparing for future strikes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with ABC News.

"The recent information is that, Russia has been using Chinese satellites and taking photos of the details of the objects on nuclear facilities. And in our experience, if Russia takes photos of certain objects, then there is a threat of strikes against the nuclear objects," the president said.

Zelenskyy did not specify whether the satellites belong to private or state-owned Chinese companies.

