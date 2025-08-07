Zelenskyy: Security advisors of Ukraine and partners talked about ending the war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about the conversation between security advisers of Ukraine and its partners on the end of the war. The head of state wrote this in his social media accounts.

"Our team has just reported to me that the security advisors had a rather long conversation, very detailed. A significant number of participants were present. This is important. Thank you all for your work, for the real desire to stop the killings and ensure lasting peace," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, during the call, the advisors agreed to continue working on August 8: "There is still a lot of work to be done."

The president added that Ukraine, as always, will work productively and that it needs a decent peace.

Earlier, the American media outlet Axios, citing two informed sources stated that the videoconference was to be attended by the US special envoy Steve Witkoff and officials from Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

According to interlocutors, Witkoff held the conference to inform his partners about their meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 6 and discuss further steps, including possible talks between Trump and Putin.

The fact that Witkoff took part in the conversation is also reported Suspilne with reference to its informed interlocutor.

There is no official position of national security adviser in Ukraine, but these functions are usually performed by head of the Office of the president Andriy Yermak. Reacting to Zelenskyy's post, he wrote: "Let's keep working".