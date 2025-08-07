Trump-Putin meeting and location not yet agreed upon, despite Kremlin claims – ABC News

US administration official confirms that dictator must meet with Ukraine's president to meet with the US president

Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Possible meeting between the US president Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet been agreed upon, nor has a venue for such talks been determined, as previously stated by the Russian side, reported American TV channel ABC-News, citing an unnamed White House official.

According to him, the location of the meeting has not yet been determined, and in order for the talks with Trump to take place, Putin must meet with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy – the Kremlin is still not ready to do so.

Earlier about the last condition reported the New York Post also cited a Trump administration official.

UPDATED. The leader of the United States denied the information that Putin should meet with Zelenskyy before negotiating with him.

That an agreement on the meeting has allegedly been reached, and that the place of the talks has been agreed upon and will be announced later, claimed Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator.

Putin's associate also claimed that next week was "marked as a benchmark for this meeting, but it is difficult to say how many days the preparations will take."

Meanwhile, the Russian dictator called the United Arab Emirates "one of the right places" for a possible meeting with Trump.