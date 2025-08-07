Russian dictator's aide claims that "next week was marked as a benchmark"

Yuriy Ushakov (Photo: Maxim Shemetov/EPA)

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been agreed upon. This was reported by the propaganda resource TASS with reference to Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov.

According to him, the venue for the meeting between Putin and Trump has been agreed upon, but it will be announced later.

"An agreement has been reached to hold a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days, and the parties have begun to work on it," Ushakov added.

Subsequently, the Russian dictator's aide clarified that "next week was designated as a benchmark for negotiations, but it is difficult to say how many days the preparation will take".

Ushakov also claims that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff allegedly touched upon the idea of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but "Moscow left it without comment".

The US has not yet commented on this information.