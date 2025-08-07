Trump says there is a "very good chance" that he will meet with Zelenskiy and Putin soon
US President Donald Trump sees "very good chances" of a trilateral meeting between him, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He said this at a briefing at the White House.
"There are very high chances that the meeting will take place. We have not determined where exactly. We [Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff ] had very good conversations with Putin today [August 6]. And there's a very good chance of ending [the war], of coming to the end of this long journey," Trump said .
The path to peace, according to the US President, is still long, but "there is a good chance that the meeting will be very soon.".
- on August 6, Putin met with Vitkoff in Moscow. Trump says they "made great progress." After the meeting, Trump called Zelenskyy – they discussed what was voiced in Moscow.
- Zelenskyy said after the conversation that, it seems that Russia is now more inclined to a ceasefire. He announced a meeting of security advisors from Ukraine and partners to determine a common position.
- According to NYT, Trump wants to meet with Putin next week, and then the three of them with Zelenskiy and without Europe.
