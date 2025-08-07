Trump says there is a "very good chance" that he will meet with Zelenskiy and Putin soon

The US President admits that the road to peace will be long, but believes that a meeting with the Russian dictator may soon take place

дональд трамп CHRIS KLEPONIS EPA (2)

US President Donald Trump sees "very good chances" of a trilateral meeting between him, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He said this at a briefing at the White House.

"There are very high chances that the meeting will take place. We have not determined where exactly. We [Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff ] had very good conversations with Putin today [August 6]. And there's a very good chance of ending [the war], of coming to the end of this long journey," Trump said .

The path to peace, according to the US President, is still long, but "there is a good chance that the meeting will be very soon.".