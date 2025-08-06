Trump: Putin and Witkoff have made great progress

The White House told Reuters that tariffs are still planned to be introduced

President of the United States Donald Trump said that in a conversation between special envoy Steve Witkoff and dictator Vladimir Putin, "great progress was made." This was stated by the head of the United States wrote in its social network Truth Social.

"My special envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," Trump wrote.

He did not provide any other details. Meanwhile, an unnamed White House official told Reuters that the meeting between the special envoy and the dictator "went well," but that Washington still plans to impose secondary sanctions on August 8. It is on this date that the previously announced US president's ultimatum.

"The Russians are eager to continue cooperation with the United States. Secondary sanctions are still planned to be imposed on Friday," the official said.

Earlier, on the afternoon of August 6, Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow. According to the Kremlin, the conversation between the special envoy and the dictator lasted about three hours.

The dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that Russia would provide details of the talks when they were reported to Trump, and said that the parties had exchanged "signals."

In the evening, an informed interlocutor LIGA.net announced a new conversation between the presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump this is the second call in the last two days.

Later, Zelenskyy wrote that during the call, he discussed with Trump "what was announced in Moscow".