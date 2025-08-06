On Wednesday, August 6, a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff began in Moscow. This was reported by the Kremlin and the corresponding video was released.

Vitkoff arrives in Moscow on a final mission to push for a breakthrough on a war settlement, two days before Trump's deadline for Russia to accept peace or face new sanctions.

He last visited Russia for talks twice in April. Both times, the Russian dictator met with him. This is Witkoff's fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year.

Reuters wrote that Vitkoff arrived in Russia on Wednesday morning. He was met at the airport by Russian investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

On August 5, Trump announced a meeting between his special envoy and the Russians. According to the US president, the goal of the talks is to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is being worked on "most intensively".