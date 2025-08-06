Trump says he will meet with Russia on August 6
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet with the Russian side on August 6. This was announced at a press conference on August 5 by US President Donald Trump.
"Tomorrow (August 6) we have a meeting with Russia. We'll see what happens," he said in a speech at the White House.
According to Trump, the goal of the talks is to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is being worked on "most intensively".
"I stopped other conflicts in a matter of days – almost all of them. In particular, between India and Pakistan. However, this is the war we want to stop," he said .
At the same time, Trump refused to confirm the US plans to impose 100% duties on countries that continue to buy Russian oil and other energy carriers. Including against China.
He emphasized that the final decision on sanctions against Russia will be made after the talks with Vitkoff.
"I didn't say a percentage, but we're going to do it to a fairly large extent. We'll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time," Trump said.
- on July 29, the US President said that Putin has 10 days instead of 50 to end the war against Ukraine. At the same time, he believes that the settlement of the war in Ukraine will take a long time .
- On July 31, US diplomat Kelly said that an agreement between Russia and Ukraine should be reached by August 8, otherwise the US will be ready to take additional measures to ensure peace.
- On August 5, the Financial Times reported that Trump is preparing to impose sanctions against the "shadow fleet" for the first time during his presidency [email protected] The final decision will be made following the results of the talks with Vitkoff.
Comments (0)