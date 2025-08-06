Trump says he will meet with Russia on August 6

The US President noted that a decision on sanctions against Russia will be made following the talks

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/SHAWN THEW)

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet with the Russian side on August 6. This was announced at a press conference on August 5 by US President Donald Trump.

"Tomorrow (August 6) we have a meeting with Russia. We'll see what happens," he said in a speech at the White House.

According to Trump, the goal of the talks is to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is being worked on "most intensively".

"I stopped other conflicts in a matter of days – almost all of them. In particular, between India and Pakistan. However, this is the war we want to stop," he said .

At the same time, Trump refused to confirm the US plans to impose 100% duties on countries that continue to buy Russian oil and other energy carriers. Including against China.

He emphasized that the final decision on sanctions against Russia will be made after the talks with Vitkoff.

"I didn't say a percentage, but we're going to do it to a fairly large extent. We'll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time," Trump said.