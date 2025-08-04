Russia launches "Daggers" towards Starokonstantinov

Russia launches "Daggers" towards Starokonstantinovupdated
On the morning of August 4, Ukraine announced an air alert due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet in Russia. Later, Kinzhal missiles were spotted in the sky, reported The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At about 08:56, the Air Force reported a "high-speed target" in Chernihiv region in the direction of Kyiv, as well as a "Kinzhal" in the direction of Zhytomyr and in the direction of Khmelnytskyi.
Residents of Starokonstantinov were urged to go to the shelter.
At about 09:00, explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region, reported correspondents of Suspilne.
A few minutes later, the explosions occurred again.
Around 09:01, the air force reported a high-speed target in Sumy region from Kursk region and a high-speed target in Kyiv region in the direction of Zhytomyr region.
There is a military airfield in Starokonstantyniv. The seventh tactical aviation brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force is based there.
- On the night of August 3 the occupiers beat ukrainian cities with missiles and attack drones. Residential buildings in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv region were hit, and there were casualties. In Mykolaiv region and Kherson, power was cut off after the attack.
- On the night of August 4 russians attacked Odesa region by attack drones, which resulted in large-scale fires.
