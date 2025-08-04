Russia launches "Daggers" towards Starokonstantinov

A few minutes after the announcement of the launch of the Daggers, explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky

MiG-31K (Photo: EPA)

On the morning of August 4, Ukraine announced an air alert due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet in Russia. Later, Kinzhal missiles were spotted in the sky, reported The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At about 08:56, the Air Force reported a "high-speed target" in Chernihiv region in the direction of Kyiv, as well as a "Kinzhal" in the direction of Zhytomyr and in the direction of Khmelnytskyi.

Residents of Starokonstantinov were urged to go to the shelter.

At about 09:00, explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region, reported correspondents of Suspilne.

A few minutes later, the explosions occurred again.

Around 09:01, the air force reported a high-speed target in Sumy region from Kursk region and a high-speed target in Kyiv region in the direction of Zhytomyr region.

There is a military airfield in Starokonstantyniv. The seventh tactical aviation brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force is based there.