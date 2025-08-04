Russia hits Odesa region: large-scale fires break out, radio market burns – video, photos

On the night of August 4, Russians attacked Odesa region with attack drones, causing large-scale fires. The State Emergency Service showed photos and videos of the aftermath.

The fire was extinguished by rescuers and volunteers.

The radio market area suffered the most damage, as the fire destroyed dozens of trade pavilions with electronics and household appliances. Also, a large-scale fire was extinguished in an inactive dormitory.

Private house damaged in Odesa district, owner extinguished fire in his yard on his own.

There were no casualties or injuries.