President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Independence Day addressed a video message to Ukrainians. The Head of State emphasizedukraine will never again allow itself to be humiliated by the so-called "compromise" imposed by Russia.

Zelenskyy noted that today Ukraine is stronger and acts independently and does not wait for "gestures of goodwill" from the enemy.

"Ukraine is stronger and respects itself. And Ukraine does not wait for gestures of goodwill, but has its own will to implement what we need. And when Russia wants to take Sumy region, the Armed Forces appear in Kursk region. When the enemy attacks our energy sector and wants to leave us without electricity and heat, its refineries are on fire. And no one can forbid us to make such attacks, because it defeats justice."

The President also mentioned the special operation "Spider's Web," noting that such actions demonstrate how Ukraine responds to Russia's daily attacks on civilian targets and defends peaceful cities, hospitals, schools and the lives of its citizens.

"This is what Ukraine is like now. And this is the kind of Ukraine that will never again in history be forced to the shame that the Russians call 'compromise'. We need a just peace," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that this was the kind of Ukraine he represented during the meeting at the White House.

"Ukraine has not yet won, but it certainly will not lose. Ukraine has won its independence. Ukraine is not a victim, it is a fighter. Ukraine does not ask, it offers... And everyone recognizes this. And this is how Ukraine is recognized. Not as a poor relative, but as a strong ally," the President noted.

The Head of State also emphasized that the goal is to ensure sustainable, reliable, lasting peace, and Ukraine will get it because it will receive security guarantees.

"So strong that no one else in the world could even think of attacking Ukraine..... This is a goal worth living for. This is what we stand for," the President summarized.