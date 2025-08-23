Zelenskyy: Developments on security guarantees for Kyiv will be in the near future

Ukraine is working together with the United States and Europeans on this, the head of state said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Developments on security guarantees for Ukraine will be ready in the coming days, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof on National Flag Day.

"We discussed security guarantees. Now the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are working on their architecture. All the developments will be ready in the coming days. We talked about how the Netherlands can increase their involvement in this process and help ensure security," the Ukrainian president said.

The parties also discussed the diplomatic work of Ukraine and its partners and meetings in Washington.

Zelenskyy believes that there is now "a real chance to end this war."

"Ukraine is ready for constructive steps that can bring real peace closer. However, Russia shows no intention of peace for its part and continues to shelling of our cities. We [Schloff and I] view all the signals coming from Moscow these days in the same way," the president said.

According to him, pressure is needed to change Moscow's position, as well as a meeting at the highest level to "discuss all the issues."

"We also talked about our joint projects and investments in Ukrainian defense production. We are preparing important agreements and a meeting in the near future," the President of Ukraine summarized.