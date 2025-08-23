Zelenskyy: Developments on security guarantees for Kyiv will be in the near future
Developments on security guarantees for Ukraine will be ready in the coming days, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof on National Flag Day.
"We discussed security guarantees. Now the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are working on their architecture. All the developments will be ready in the coming days. We talked about how the Netherlands can increase their involvement in this process and help ensure security," the Ukrainian president said.
The parties also discussed the diplomatic work of Ukraine and its partners and meetings in Washington.
Zelenskyy believes that there is now "a real chance to end this war."
"Ukraine is ready for constructive steps that can bring real peace closer. However, Russia shows no intention of peace for its part and continues to shelling of our cities. We [Schloff and I] view all the signals coming from Moscow these days in the same way," the president said.
According to him, pressure is needed to change Moscow's position, as well as a meeting at the highest level to "discuss all the issues."
"We also talked about our joint projects and investments in Ukrainian defense production. We are preparing important agreements and a meeting in the near future," the President of Ukraine summarized.
- During his visit to Kyiv on August 22, NATO secretary general Rutte said that the security guarantees that Ukraine, the United States, and Europe are working on together must be genuine unlike the Budapest Memorandum and the Minsk Agreements.
- Trump said that in two weeks he could impose economic restrictions on Russia or do "nothing".
- The head of Zelenskyy's Office Yermak says more than three countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees after the cessation of hostilities.
