Russia continues to manipulate the United States and Trump personally, and this is starting to annoy Americans – MFA

Washington is "slowly and gradually" getting a better understanding of what's going on, says Ukraine's top diplomat

Serhiy Kyslytsia (Photo: Peter Foley / EPA)

Currently, the aggressor country of Russia continues to manipulate the United States and its president Donald Trump – and this is becoming "very annoying" for the Americans, says the first deputy foreign minister Serhiy Kyslytsya. He made the following statement in an interview with NBC News.

"My humble opinion is that Russia continues to manipulate the United States and personally president Trump. And I think that that becomes very annoying to the Americans. We [Ukrainians] got used to that because we are dealing with Moscow and Russia's aggression and Russian tactics and strategies since 2014. In fact, we are already in the 12th year of the war," the diplomat said.

However, Kyslytsia believes that "slowly and gradually" the US administration is increasingly realizing that it is being manipulated by Russia.

The official also noted that he "sees no signs" that dictator Vladimir Putin is ready for meaningful conversations and that the Russian dictator is ready to meet in a bilateral format with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy or in a trilateral with Trump.