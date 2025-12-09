Nine Chinese and Russian warplanes invade the KADIZ zone over South Korea

The fighters and bombers came in from different directions and then joined up near the Japanese island of Tsushima

South Korean fighter jets (Photo: EPA/KIM HONG)

On the morning of December 9, several Russian and Chinese warplanes entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ). The country raised fighter jets, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, transmits YTN.

Seven Russian and two Chinese warplanes entered the KADIZ zone in the East and South Seas around 10:00 (03:00 Kyiv time), bombers and fighters. The Russian planes entered in the area of Ulleungdo and Tokdo, and the Chinese planes entered from the direction of Iodo and joined up near the Japanese island of Tsushima.

At the same time, according to the military, the planes did not violate the airspace of the country itself, and soon left the KADIZ zone.

The two fighters were detected before they entered the air defense recognition zone. The military immediately deployed the fighters to prepare for any contingencies. Two Chinese and two Russian aircraft were identified as participating in joint military exercises between the two countries.

A similar incident involving Russian and Chinese military aircraft occurred in November 2024, when they also entered the Cadillac airspace recognition zone during joint exercises. This was followed by a protest from South Korea.