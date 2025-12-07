Moscow and Beijing hold missile defense exercises in Russia

Russia and China's anti-missile drills allegedly were not aimed at third countries, the ministry said

China and Russia held the third round of joint missile defense exercises in Russia. About reported The Chinese Defense Ministry, without going into details.

The exercises were held in early December, but the exact date has not been reported.

In a statement, the Chinese Defense Ministry said that they were not allegedly directed against third countries and had nothing to do with the current international and regional situation.

In August, Russia and China conducted artillery and anti-submarine exercises in the Sea of Japan. In November, they held talks on missile defense and strategic stability.