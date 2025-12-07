Moscow and Beijing hold missile defense exercises in Russia
China and Russia held the third round of joint missile defense exercises in Russia. About reported The Chinese Defense Ministry, without going into details.
The exercises were held in early December, but the exact date has not been reported.
In a statement, the Chinese Defense Ministry said that they were not allegedly directed against third countries and had nothing to do with the current international and regional situation.
In August, Russia and China conducted artillery and anti-submarine exercises in the Sea of Japan. In November, they held talks on missile defense and strategic stability.
- november 21 China records new fighter jet flights of the sixth generation J-36.
- december 3, China tested an analog of Shahed-136 – a drone with a range of 1600 km and an autonomy of 9 hours.
