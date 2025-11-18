NATO fighters intercepted Russian planes over Europe four times in a week

NATO aircraft (Photo: kam.lt)

Last week, between November 10 and 16, NATO fighter jets escorted Russian aircraft that violated flight rules over the Baltic States four times. This was reported to by the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense.

on November 10, NATO air patrol fighters were alerted to escort Su-24 and Su-33 fighters flying in international airspace from mainland Russia toward the Kaliningrad region. The planes had their transponders disabled, no flight plan, and were not in contact with the Regional Air Traffic Control Center.

on November 11 and 13, NATO planes flew to inspect an "unidentified object" in Lithuanian airspace, but it was never detected.

on November 14, Russian Su-24MR and Su-33 aircraft were spotted. As in the previous case, there was no communication with them. NATO aircraft escorted them in the sky.