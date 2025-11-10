Zelenskyy on drone attacks on Europe: This is Russia's test of the EU and US response to the current threat

Putin is in a "dead end" situation regarding real successes on the battlefield and needs to "sell" some achievements to the public

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Drone attacks on European countries are a Russian test of the US response to the current threat to European NATO members. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in interview with The Guardian.

He noted that Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Ukraine and hypothetically with many in Europe.

"These are all tests. Tests of Europe, their reaction, what they are capable of. A test of how America will respond to the current threat of European countries that are in NATO... There is a test by combat. This is more like it," the President said .

According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently in a "deadlock regarding real successes on the battlefield" and the situation itself "looks like a stalemate" for Russia, because despite promises to the public, Putin's soldiers have not yet achieved their stated goals.

"He promised goals, he didn't achieve them, and that's why he needs to show some achievements. He needs to show: 'Look, it's like I had a plan that we are pressing with weapons there, and here we are attacking'... Now he needs to show that he is dominant and find successful operations that can be sold to the public," Zelensky said .