"We are falling to almost zero." Budanov explains what will happen if the US blocks intelligence contracts

HUR head explains which US intelligence Ukraine depends on critically and which it does not

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Telegram channel of the HUR Head)

A critical problem for Ukraine would be if the United States blocked contracts to provide Kyiv with intelligence information, while the termination of free aid from Washington would not have the same effect. This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with lB.ua media.

The military commander was asked about the reports that the United States could allegedly stop providing intelligence information, and how "critical and painful" would that be for Ukraine?

"We are critically dependent on the United States [for intelligence information]. But this is divided into two, let's say, directions. I'll explain what it is. We are critically dependent in the sense of space imagery, radar and optical. But there are two components here. First, we get access to space imagery from them on a free basis, in the form of assistance. The second is our contracts. So, if we cut off what we get in the form of aid for optical imaging, we will lose about 15-17% minus, which is not critical," Budanov said.

He added that without the US assistance, Ukraine would have lost about 46% of its radar intelligence, which is "difficult, but also nothing to worry about."

However, chief of HUR emphasized that the situation would be critical if Washington made a political decision and blocked contracts for intelligence from Kyiv.

"Then we drop to almost zero. We are critically dependent on this factor. The second thing we depend on is early warning of a ballistic threat. That's it. The rest is ours," Budanov explained.

In July, the HUR reported LIGA.net that if the United States stops sharing intelligence with Ukraine, Kyiv will be able to receive information on the activity of Russian ballistic missile launchers, although the process will be somewhat complicated.