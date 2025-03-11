Ukraine's presidential office confirms US resumed security aid to Ukraine

Agreements between countries began to be implemented immediately after the talks

Pavlo Palisa (Photo: facebook.com/Pavlo.Palisa)

The United States has resumed security assistance to Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa reported.

He emphasized that he has confirmation of this.

"The agreements are being implemented. The fight continues," Palisa stated.

U.S. President Donald Trump suspended the exchange of intelligence on March 4 following a dispute with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on February 28.

During the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, the United States and Ukraine agreed to lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume assistance.